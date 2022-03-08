UBS Group AG Has $7.95 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Chemours worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 236,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

