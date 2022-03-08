UBS Group AG Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.95% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,727,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

