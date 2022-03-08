UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

