UBS Group AG Acquires 13,558 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 73.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

