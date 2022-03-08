UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,146 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sealed Air worth $27,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

