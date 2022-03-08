UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,167 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 813.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 331,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

