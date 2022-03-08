UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $25,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $164,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $208,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.