U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.