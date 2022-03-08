Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of CEL-SCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CEL-SCI by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,613 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. The company has a market cap of $212.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.10.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

