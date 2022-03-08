Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 33,821 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $307.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

