Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

