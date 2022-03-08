Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.39 Million in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of Aligos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.