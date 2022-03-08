Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $144.64. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

