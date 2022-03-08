Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 51,045 Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPNT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of 493.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

