Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 38,322 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $504.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.