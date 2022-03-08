Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 27,029 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NHI stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

