Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,540,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,432,026.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,120 shares of company stock worth $1,802,050.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.