Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 122,763 CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.29% of CEL-SCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 114.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,792,613 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 116,639 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 791.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 81.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 95,501 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVM opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.10.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

