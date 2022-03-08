Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 438,900 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cronos Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

