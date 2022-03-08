Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 43,500 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.66% of Oxford Square Capital worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

