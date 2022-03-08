Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 371,563 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371,563 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.