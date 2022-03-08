Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 10,500 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 234.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $110,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

FRST opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,437 shares of company stock valued at $66,949. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.