Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

NYSE MAA opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.87 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

