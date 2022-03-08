Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 636,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

