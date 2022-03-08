Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

NLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.