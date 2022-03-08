Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.53% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREQ stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

