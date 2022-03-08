Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $468.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

