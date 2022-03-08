Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Vectrus worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vectrus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vectrus by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

VEC opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

