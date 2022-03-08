Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Credit Suisse Group

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

TWO stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

