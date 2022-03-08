TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Director Brad W. Buss Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TSP stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
