Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$24.80 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.99.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

