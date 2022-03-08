Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $114.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 10,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,590. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $117.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $773,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

