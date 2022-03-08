Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of TWKS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turing will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

