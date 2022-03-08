Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TUP stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $897.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 133.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 170,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $2,627,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.