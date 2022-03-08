Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) CAO Madeline Otero Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

