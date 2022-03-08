Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.73 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

