Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 57,458 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $43,706,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $26,783,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $19,980,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $19,980,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. lifted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

