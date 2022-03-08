Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 4,474 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 746.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.