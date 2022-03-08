Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 83,889 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XPEV opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 6.81.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
