Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 83,889 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 6.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

