Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 41.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

