Truist Financial Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $603.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $606.00 to $603.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $548.14.

COST stock opened at $528.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $310.92 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

