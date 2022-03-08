Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Up 37.9% in February

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 323,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRKA stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Troika Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

