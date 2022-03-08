Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 8,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,360,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

