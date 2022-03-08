Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tricon Residential Inc. operates as a rental housing company. It owns and manages single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units through an integrated and technology-enabled operating platform. Tricon Residential Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE TCN opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

