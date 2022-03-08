Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.45. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 1,325,406 shares trading hands.

TCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.63 million and a PE ratio of 50.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

