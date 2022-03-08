Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,037 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.