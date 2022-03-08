Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $6.48 on Tuesday, hitting $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 632,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,114. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.