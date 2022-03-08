Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. 3,588,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,710,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.