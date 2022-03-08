Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

