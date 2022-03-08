Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Acquires £9,932.02 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Daemmon Reeve bought 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.02 ($13,013.65).

Daemmon Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treatt alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.63), for a total transaction of £451,288.04 ($591,310.32).

LON TET opened at GBX 916 ($12.00) on Tuesday. Treatt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 842 ($11.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £548.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,104 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,102.08.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.